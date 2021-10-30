Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday announced recalling its diplomats in Beirut and banning its citizens from traveling to Lebanon in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the backdrop of the unacceptable approach by some Lebanese officials against the Kingdom.
The move was announced by Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, who said: “The work will continue at the consulate and visa section within its diplomatic mission in Beirut during the current time.”
The action comes one day after Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador in Beirut and asked the Lebanese ambassador to leave Riyadh within 48 hours over the offensive remarks made by the Lebanese Minister of Information against the Arab coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen.
The Kingdom also ceased all imports from Lebanon. Kuwait and Bahrain also recalled their ambassadors in Beirut.