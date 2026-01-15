GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

Middle East travel spending set to top $60 billion by 2030

Rising outbound demand drives record international participation at ATM 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ATM 2026 will also spotlight travel technology, ultra-luxury offerings and new buyer segments shaping future demand.
ATM 2026 will also spotlight travel technology, ultra-luxury offerings and new buyer segments shaping future demand.
Supplied

Dubai: Middle East travellers are spending more overseas and the pace is accelerating. Outbound travel expenditure from the region is projected to rise steadily through the decade and pass $60 billion by 2030, reshaping airline networks, hotel investment and destination marketing strategies worldwide.

That surge in demand is already playing out at Arabian Travel Market 2026, where international exhibitors are expanding their footprint to tap into a fast-growing and increasingly diverse Middle East traveller base. Exhibition space reserved by overseas participants is rising by 10% year on year, underlining how global destinations now view the region as a core source market rather than a seasonal add-on.

Global interest gathers pace

Participants from Africa and Asia are leading the growth. Exhibition space booked by African exhibitors has grown at a compound annual rate of nearly 32% between 2024 and 2026, while Asia has recorded close to 14% annual growth over the same period. Europe, the Americas and the Middle East have also posted steady gains, reflecting a broad-based shift in how destinations compete for Middle East travellers.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME at Arabian Travel Market, said international engagement is rising in parallel with changes across global tourism. “International participation at ATM continues to grow in step with the remarkable shifts taking place across the worldwide tourism landscape. From Africa’s investment in infrastructure and sustainable luxury to Asia’s expansion in air connectivity and travel technology, we are seeing unprecedented engagement with the Middle East market.”

Destinations reposition for Gulf travellers

Egypt is emerging as one of the strongest beneficiaries. Outbound leisure nights from the Middle East to Egypt are forecast to increase by 21% by 2030, supported by a pipeline of mega-projects that includes the Grand Egyptian Museum, New Alamein City and major Red Sea resorts. Tourism authorities and hotel groups are using ATM 2026 to position the country as a high-capacity, experience-led destination for Gulf families and long-stay travellers.

Morocco is following a similar strategy. Rail expansion, rapid growth in air routes and preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup are reshaping the country’s tourism offer. Exhibitors at ATM will be seeking partners and investors to help reach targets of 26 million annual visitors and a substantial expansion in hotel capacity by the end of the decade.

Türkiye continues to hold a strong pull for Gulf travellers, accounting for 8% of outbound nights in 2025. Its presence at ATM reflects ambitions to almost double its role as a source market for international leisure tourism nights in the Middle East by 2030.

Asia returns to the spotlight

China’s return to ATM marks another turning point. Outbound travel from China to Middle East destinations is regaining momentum, helped by expanded air links and a widening network of visa-free arrangements that now cover 76 countries, including GCC states. Chinese tourism enterprises and cultural bodies are using ATM to rebuild links with Gulf partners and capture pent-up demand.

ATM 2026 will also spotlight travel technology, ultra-luxury offerings and new buyer segments shaping future demand. With Dubai connecting to more than 270 destinations worldwide, the event reinforces the city’s role as a global gateway where outbound Middle East demand meets international supply.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai tourismtravel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

South Korea waives group visa fees for six key countries

Visa fee waiver: South Korea makes group trips cheaper

2m read
Tourists at Al Seef in Dubai on January 2, 2026, explore the heritage waterfront. The city was on course to welcome more than 17 million visitors in 2025, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.

Dubai’s tourism boom draws record global visitors

2m read
Travel boom lifts Oman hotel revenues to record levels in 2025.

Travel boom lifts Oman hotel revenues

3m read
The white-space segments of cell therapy raw materials stand out as one of the fastest-growing, with the market forecast to climb from $39.2 million in 2024 to $169.8 million by 2033.

Gulf bets push Middle East life-sciences M&A higher

2m read