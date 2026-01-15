Middle East travel spending set to top $60 billion by 2030

Egypt is emerging as one of the strongest beneficiaries. Outbound leisure nights from the Middle East to Egypt are forecast to increase by 21% by 2030, supported by a pipeline of mega-projects that includes the Grand Egyptian Museum, New Alamein City and major Red Sea resorts. Tourism authorities and hotel groups are using ATM 2026 to position the country as a high-capacity, experience-led destination for Gulf families and long-stay travellers.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME at Arabian Travel Market, said international engagement is rising in parallel with changes across global tourism. “International participation at ATM continues to grow in step with the remarkable shifts taking place across the worldwide tourism landscape. From Africa’s investment in infrastructure and sustainable luxury to Asia’s expansion in air connectivity and travel technology, we are seeing unprecedented engagement with the Middle East market.”

Participants from Africa and Asia are leading the growth. Exhibition space booked by African exhibitors has grown at a compound annual rate of nearly 32% between 2024 and 2026, while Asia has recorded close to 14% annual growth over the same period. Europe, the Americas and the Middle East have also posted steady gains, reflecting a broad-based shift in how destinations compete for Middle East travellers.

That surge in demand is already playing out at Arabian Travel Market 2026, where international exhibitors are expanding their footprint to tap into a fast-growing and increasingly diverse Middle East traveller base. Exhibition space reserved by overseas participants is rising by 10% year on year, underlining how global destinations now view the region as a core source market rather than a seasonal add-on.

Morocco is following a similar strategy. Rail expansion, rapid growth in air routes and preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup are reshaping the country’s tourism offer. Exhibitors at ATM will be seeking partners and investors to help reach targets of 26 million annual visitors and a substantial expansion in hotel capacity by the end of the decade.

