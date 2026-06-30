The Kurator's Paris Men's Fashion Week SS27 round-up

Those of us in Europe or the UK right now - holidaying, fashion-weeking, or just trying to get to the Tube without melting - know exactly how serious this heatwave has been. Outfits are a daily negotiation. Puddles of sweat are met with paper fans and a newfound respect for linen. Now imagine doing all that while sitting front row at a fashion show. France logged its hottest day on record mid-week, the Louvre and Eiffel Tower closed early, and Dior and Rick Owens both moved their shows to dawn to dodge the worst of it. Models still wore leather, shearling, and in one case, internal cooling fans sewn into the garment.