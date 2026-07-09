The Hobeikas' collection, "The Visitor" - named for James McCrae's poem Instructions Before Visiting Earth - was a meditation on noticing the overlooked. It resisted illustrating its source material directly, letting a sense of wonder emerge instead through sculptural tailoring and dense embroidery. The show opened not with spectacle but with restraint: a heavily beaded little black dress, its hem dripping with tiny beads, a sheer tulle wrap at the waist doing the work of a peplum. From there, the 1920s crept in at the edges - one gown cascading with dense flapper-era beadwork, another in liquid silver that rippled like poured mercury with every step. Column gowns did quiet, expensive things: one fully gilded, another a metallic halter with a mother-of-pearl orchid resting at the bust, and a single deep-green strapless fishtail gown, stripped of embellishment entirely, that let sculptural simplicity do all the talking. Couture's love of spectacle returned for the pannier gowns - an ivory lace ballgown with dramatically widened hips, dusted in crystals, and a powder-blue counterpart with a structured satin bodice and scalloped crystal embroidery. Blue, in fact, ran through the whole collection, from soft grey-blue to deep sapphire to a midnight so dark it bordered on black. The jewellery was the collection's cool triumph - beetles and oversized snails in silver and gold, standing in for the florals couture usually reaches for, a reminder that the Hobeikas' instinct for craft has always lived closer to the ground than the spectacle.