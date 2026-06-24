The Kurator's Milan Men's Fashion Week SS27 Round-up

Smith turns 80 next month and has worn a suit almost every day of his adult life - including, by his own account, throughout pandemic lockdowns at home. That relationship with tailoring as something lived in rather than performed has always been the foundation of what he does, and SS27 was no different. Reaching into his Nottingham archive - which houses over 5,000 garments = he landed in the 1980s, when he was one of the designers leading the charge against the rigid, uniform suiting of the decades prior. The collection carried that spirit forward: shirts unbuttoned, suit cuffs pulled up, ties undone, charm jewellery featuring pewter shells and pennies evoking keepsakes from a day at the beach. The inspiration included a photograph of his grandfather wading into the sea in a suit, trousers rolled to the ankle. That image - impromptu ease, no apology - ran through everything.