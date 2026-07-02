Djokovic challenges McIlroy for his green Masters jacket

McIlroy and the boys first watched 24-year-old Jannik Sinner win his match after a bit of a struggle, then saw 19-year-old French Open champion Mirra Andreeva slump to a three-set loss to 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, before the Northern Irishman was singled out by Novak Djokovic after the Serb’s demolition job of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Rory McIlroy sported his green Masters jacket as a large part of the European Ryder Cup team sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court. McIlroy was joined by teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari. Captain Luke Donald and vice-captain Thomas Bjorn were also on hand.

Golf’s brightest stars descended on the Centre Court on Wednesday to watch three of tennis’ brightest – two young and the other not so young – as Wimbledon continued to provide riveting action.

"I want that jacket. I'll play you. This jacket for that jacket, we'll play tennis! No golf. I want to thank them obviously for being present. I know they arrived early and stayed all day so thank you guys. It really means a lot seeing you here."

"Rory, Justin [Thomas], obviously Luke [Donald], it's nice to see you guys. Congrats Team Europe on the Ryder Cup, I watched you guys. Rory, what a beautiful jacket. Is that a Masters jacket? It must be. Round of applause for Rory for the Masters, please.

"I've always been saying that, it stayed like that. I feel very privileged to be walking out on the court at age 30 plus. I don't think it's a cliche and I believe it's actually true. Age is just a number and a few people that know something about that are right in the Royal Box.

"I feel great. I've said this so many times before but I try not to take this moment for granted, playing on Centre Court of the childhood dream tournament,” the 39-year-old Djokovic, who has been making his entrance in a white jacket, told the crowd after his win.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.