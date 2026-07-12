How a glimpse of the big prize inspired Linda Noskova’s fightback

The ninth seed was in serious danger of capitulating in her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when she squandered five match points to blow a 5-2 lead in a chaotic second set on Centre Court after rushing through the opening set 6-2.

Checking out the Wimbledon trophy during a bathroom break was the inspiration behind the third-set fightback of champion Linda Noskova, the third Czech player in the last four years to win the coveted crown.

The thought of having to make do with the losers' consolation prize shook Noskova out of self-doubt and she stormed back to take the title in the final set.

Fittingly, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was watching from the royal box and she congratulated Noskova, who idolised her as a child, when they met in the Centre Court lounge after the match.

"My hand kind of froze at certain moments. My feet were not as quick as they had been before," she said.

"If I'm going to leave my soul on court in the third set, whatever that be. I just kind of started to focus on myself all over again, which was the key point."

"But what really helped me, the first step I took off court, the trophies were there. I was like, 'I'm not going to take the small one, I'm taking the big one. I have been so close. This will probably be the heartbreak of my life'.

"I was just telling myself that the match is starting over. I was in the bathroom. I just splashed some cold water on me, started over again," she said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.