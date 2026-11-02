Techie Tonic: Is cloud migration really saving your enterprise money?

Cloud computing transforms business with top scalability, agility, and fast deployment
Another weekend discussions with a group of accomplished CXOs sparked an important debate that many organizations are grappling with today, the hottest topic “when does it make sense to move to the cloud, and when should existing infrastructure continue delivering value?”
Having collectively overseen billions in technology investments and multiple transformation programs, these leaders shared practical lessons from both sides of the equation. Their consensus was clear. Cloud adoption delivers undeniable advantages in resilience, scalability and innovation, yet well-managed on-premises environments can continue generating significant value for six to eight years or more. The real challenge for today's leaders is not choosing between cloud and data centres, but making evidence-based decisions that align technology investments with business resilience, financial discipline and long-term strategic objectives.
As organizations rush to migrate their entire data centres to the cloud, a critical financial question deserves greater attention, which “is cloud adoption genuinely reducing the total cost of technology, or simply replacing capital investment with an endless stream of operational expenditure?”
Cloud computing has transformed the way organizations operate, offering scalability, flexibility, remote accessibility and faster technology deployment. Across industries, CIOs and technology leaders are increasingly considering the migration of entire data centres to public cloud platforms. The promise is attractive, as it “eliminate physical infrastructure, reduce maintenance responsibilities, improve resilience and pay only for what the business consumes”.
However, behind this transformation lies an important economic consideration that organizations should not overlook, nothing but “owning infrastructure and continuously renting infrastructure are two fundamentally different financial models”.
For decades, enterprises have invested in servers, storage, networking equipment, security appliances and data-centre facilities. Although these investments require substantial upfront capital expenditure (CapEx), appropriately maintained infrastructure can deliver productive business value for six to eight years or sometimes longer (sweating the assets), depending on the technology, vendor support and operational requirements.
When an organization migrates everything to the cloud, it may effectively abandon assets that still have considerable economic and operational value. The organization then replaces ownership with recurring payments for computing, storage, networking, security, backup and managed services.
This raises a fundamental question, “Are organizations making financially justified technology decisions, or following a cloud-first philosophy without adequately evaluating the long-term consequences?”
Consider an illustrative organization that invests $10 million in data-centre infrastructure, with an eight-year useful economic life and annual operating costs of $2 million.
Over eight years, its total expenditure would be approximately $26 million, comprising the initial investment and recurring operating costs.
Now consider migrating to the cloud, with an initial migration expenditure of $1 million and annual cloud consumption costs of $3.5 million. Over the same eight-year period, the total expenditure would reach $29 million.
In this hypothetical example, retaining owned infrastructure costs $3 million less over eight years.
These figures are illustrative rather than industry benchmarks. Actual outcomes depend on workload utilization, hardware refresh requirements, licensing, energy costs, cloud pricing, staffing, migration complexity and other factors. Nevertheless, the comparison demonstrates why organizations should conduct comprehensive five-to-eight-year total cost of ownership (TCO) assessments before making irreversible decisions.
Cloud computing is not necessarily expensive, and on-premises infrastructure is not automatically economical. The problem arises when businesses compare an existing data-centre operating budget with a cloud subscription invoice without accounting for asset ownership, depreciation, remaining useful life, migration expenditure and future refresh investments.
Cloud services offer flexibility, but flexibility without financial governance can create uncontrolled expenditure.
Unused virtual machines, over-provisioned computing resources, growing storage requirements, data transfer charges, backup retention, disaster recovery environments and premium support subscriptions can gradually increase monthly bills.
Furthermore, organizations may discover that their cloud expenditure grows alongside business demand without corresponding improvements in productivity or revenue.
Cloud security also introduces recurring expenses. Identity management, security monitoring, vulnerability management, cloud security posture management, data protection and compliance monitoring require sustained investment.
Another frequently overlooked consideration is vendor dependency. Applications designed around proprietary cloud services can become expensive and complicated to migrate elsewhere. Retrieving large volumes of enterprise data, transferring workloads and establishing alternative infrastructure may create significant exit costs.
Consequently, cloud migration should not be considered a one-time technology project. It creates a continuing financial and governance commitment.
Cloud migration is not exclusively an IT decision. It requires coordinated accountability across the executive leadership team.
The Chief Information Officer (CIO) should question whether migration delivers measurable business value or merely relocates existing infrastructure.
The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) must challenge the five-to-eight-year TCO, compare CapEx and OpEx, evaluate net present value and demand transparent financial forecasting.
The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) must establish whether the new architecture improves security, resilience and control while accounting for the additional responsibilities and recurring security costs.
The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) should distinguish genuine application modernization from simply transferring existing virtual machines into cloud environments.
The Chief Data Officer (CDO) must ensure that enterprise data ownership, classification, residency, retention and access governance remain firmly under organizational control.
The Chief Risk Officer (CRO) should assess provider concentration, third-party dependencies, regulatory exposure, business continuity and the organization's ability to exit a cloud arrangement.
Ultimately, the cloud provider may own the underlying infrastructure, but the enterprise remains accountable for the business consequences of how it uses that infrastructure.
Rather than treating cloud adoption as an all-or-nothing decision, organizations should evaluate workloads individually.
Stable applications with predictable demand may continue to operate economically on existing infrastructure. Legacy applications that are difficult to modernize may remain on-premises until a viable business case emerges. Seasonal workloads, rapidly growing applications and services requiring elastic capacity may benefit from public cloud platforms.
Sensitive workloads should be deployed according to applicable regulatory, security and data-residency requirements, rather than following a blanket cloud migration policy.
A hybrid model can therefore provide an appropriate balance between infrastructure ownership, cloud flexibility, operational resilience and financial discipline.
Organizations should also establish FinOps practices to monitor consumption, allocate costs to business units, eliminate waste and forecast future expenditure.
The objective of digital transformation should not be to achieve a 100% cloud migration milestone. It should be to establish a financially sustainable, technologically resilient and securely governed enterprise.
Before retiring functioning infrastructure, management should evaluate its remaining economic life, maintenance requirements, security posture and capacity for future business growth.
Similarly, cloud adoption should demonstrate measurable benefits in scalability, innovation, productivity, resilience or risk reduction that justify its long-term financial commitments.
The real distinction is simple “owning an asset that delivers value over eight years is different from renting an equivalent capability every month for eight years. Neither model is inherently superior; the economics and business requirements must determine the choice”.
Perhaps the most important question every board should ask before approving a complete data-centre migration is nothing but “Are we moving to the cloud because it makes sound business sense, or have we made cloud migration itself the business objective?”
We are in conversation with Many CXOs, let’s get more perspectives, stay tuned…