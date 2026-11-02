Techie Tonic: Is cloud migration really saving your enterprise money?

Having collectively overseen billions in technology investments and multiple transformation programs, these leaders shared practical lessons from both sides of the equation. Their consensus was clear. Cloud adoption delivers undeniable advantages in resilience, scalability and innovation, yet well-managed on-premises environments can continue generating significant value for six to eight years or more. The real challenge for today's leaders is not choosing between cloud and data centres, but making evidence-based decisions that align technology investments with business resilience, financial discipline and long-term strategic objectives.