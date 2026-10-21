Techie Tonic: How AI is reshaping ERP to cut costs and boost business agility

Another major opportunity lies in reducing costly customizations. Many ERP environments contain thousands of custom objects developed over decades to satisfy unique business requests, as periodic business management changes demands changes in ERP system according to their model of operations. Though there is stringent WRICEF (or RICEFW) kind of mandate still in operations. While these modifications may have delivered value at one point, they often create substantial technical debt. Organizations are now discovering that modern workflow platforms and low-code applications can replace many custom ERP developments at a fraction of the cost.