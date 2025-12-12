WhatsApp’s holiday update reinvents missed calls, adds AI image magic

New holiday features let users leave missed call messages, animate photos and boost Status
WhatsApp has rolled out a major suite of features aimed at enhancing communication, media creation and engagement ahead of the holiday season, part of its broader effort to keep users connected during peak chat periods. The updates span calling, messaging, Status updates, Meta AI tools and desktop usability, and are now being introduced globally on iOS, Android and desktop platforms.
One of the headline features is missed call messages: when a voice or video call is unanswered, users can now leave a short voice or video note directly in the chat, replacing the need for traditional voicemail. This change is in line with an industry trend of embedding more seamless communication tools directly into messaging apps instead of external systems.
Call experiences have also been improved with voice chat reactions and an automated speaker spotlight for group video calls, highlighting the active speaker to make multi-person conversations easier to follow.
On the creativity front, WhatsApp has upgraded its Meta AI image generation capabilities by integrating newer models, reportedly powered by technology from partners such as Midjourney and Flux. Users can create richer visuals, animate photos into short video clips using simple text prompts, and generate holiday greetings and graphics without leaving the app.
The app’s Status feature has also gained new interactive elements, including music lyric stickers, interactive stickers, and question prompts, allowing users to produce more dynamic content for their contacts. Additionally, Channels now support question features, giving administrators a new way to engage audiences.
For desktop users, WhatsApp has reorganised its media tab to make documents, images and links easier to search, and introduced cleaner link previews, improving usability for users who share multiple file types and URLs during conversations.
The holiday update follows earlier enhancements in 2025, including expanded Meta AI features and a redesigned “About” status, which was refreshed to help users share momentary updates more easily.
