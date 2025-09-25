GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Media

UAE Media Council warns against using AI technologies to spread misinformation

Council says spreading misinformation or hate speech through AI is a punishable offence

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council
Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Media Council has stressed that using artificial intelligence technologies — or any modern digital tools — to depict national symbols or public figures without prior official approval is a clear legal violation of media content standards.

The Council warned that employing AI to spread misinformation, incite hate speech, defame individuals, undermine reputations, or attack societal values and principles will be treated as a media offence. Such violations fall under the Media Violations Regulations and carry fines and administrative penalties.

The authority urged social media users, media institutions, and content creators to comply fully with existing laws and standards, while upholding the highest levels of professional and ethical responsibility.

Policies and regulations

The Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council held its third meeting of 2025, chaired by Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council. The meeting discussed policies, legislation, and regulatory initiatives to strengthen the media sector, particularly the framework for supporting local content.

Al Hamed said the new measures aim to keep pace with rapid global media transformations and reinforce the sector’s role in supporting the national economy. He added that they reflect the leadership’s vision to build a modern, integrated media ecosystem that encourages innovation, enhances global competitiveness, and strengthens the UAE’s regional and international standing.

He noted that the coming phase will see the launch of strategic initiatives and incentives to boost local content, ensuring the UAE’s stronger global position in the media industry.

Over 1,800 ‘Mu’lin’ permits issued

The Council reviewed progress on the “Mu‘lin” permit system, revealing that more than 1,800 content creators have registered since its launch. The initiative seeks to regulate the digital advertising sector, ensure compliance with content standards, and protect consumers from misinformation.

Discussions also covered a regulatory framework for licensing digital platforms providing news or advertising services on social media. The framework aims to ensure responsible, balanced content that respects social values, safeguards audiences, and supports the growth of digital and news media as a driver of the national economy.

AI and the spread of misinformation

With the rise of deepfake technologies, AI has emerged as a powerful tool for spreading misinformation. Research shows that AI-driven disinformation is increasingly being used in elections and geopolitical conflicts.

For example, the Brookings Institution recently highlighted how deepfakes and AI-generated text are being deployed to mislead voters and manipulate political narratives. Such cases underline the urgent need for regulatory frameworks and counter-technologies.

However, experts remain divided on the true scale of AI’s influence. Some studies warn of its destabilising potential, while others argue its actual impact is limited, given that political outcomes depend on broader factors beyond media manipulation.

Humans remain key driver of false content

Cybersecurity specialists warn that AI can accelerate the spread of fabricated images and videos that are difficult to verify, making misinformation more persuasive. Yet they stress that humans remain the main agents of disinformation, as individuals choose to share misleading or false content—either deliberately or unknowingly.

Experts agree that both intentional and unintentional dissemination of false information poses serious risks, leading to the manipulation of facts, distortion of reality, and potential influence on public behaviour and decision-making.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAIAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, world’s largest media event

2m read
Posting sponsored content in the UAE now requires an Advertiser Permit. Learn the rules, requirements, and how to apply online for free.

Want to post ads online? You need this permit

3m read
Illustrative image.

UAE flags misleading medical ad, legal action taken

1m read
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, at the International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah on Wednesday.

UAE issues over 1,800 permits for content creator

2m read