The phone is also rumoured to feature a new “Flex Titanium” design
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 already delivered one of the biggest design changes in the series, with a slimmer body, a larger-feeling cover display and a significantly upgraded 200-megapixel main camera. So, if you already own one, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a difficult job ahead of it.
Based on the latest leaks, Samsung may be changing the Fold formula once again ,but not necessarily in the way some owners may expect.
The company is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. Alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is reportedly preparing a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and potentially other devices.
Ahead of the official launch, fresh official-looking renders have now surfaced online, offering a closer look at what could be Samsung’s next book-style foldable.
And the big theme appears to be clear: Wider, but still unmistakably a Galaxy Z Fold.
According to GSMArena, tipster Roland Quandt has shared new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The leaked images show the phone in what appear to be Black, White and Purple colour options.
The most obvious change is the shape.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears noticeably wider than earlier Fold models, with the larger footprint particularly visible when the phone is closed. That could make the outer screen feel more like a conventional smartphone display, potentially addressing one of the long-standing complaints about the Fold series.
For anyone coming from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, however, the question is whether the change will feel dramatic enough to justify another expensive upgrade.
The leaked renders show Samsung retaining its familiar flat-frame design, while the phone itself still appears remarkably slim despite the wider body. The rear panel features a vertically arranged dual-camera design in the renders, while the inner display appears to house a single camera.
The phone is also rumoured to feature a new “Flex Titanium” design, which could bring changes to the folding mechanism and overall durability. As always, these details remain unconfirmed until Samsung officially announces the device.
The biggest design change tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the wider outer display.
The phone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD+ cover screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the inner display could measure 7.6 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio.
Both displays are tipped to use Dynamic LTPO AMOLED technology with refresh rates of up to 120Hz.
On paper, that sounds like a minor change, rather than a revolution. But in everyday use, a wider cover display could make a significant difference. Typing, scrolling, watching videos and using apps without opening the phone could all feel more natural.
That could be one of the strongest reasons for Fold 7 owners to consider upgrading, particularly if they find the current outer display too narrow.
Potential advantage over the Fold 7: A more comfortable, conventional cover-screen experience.
The catch: if you are already perfectly happy using the Fold 7’s outer display, the difference may not feel like a game-changer.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.
The phone could reportedly come with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
That should give the Fold 8 a performance advantage over the Fold 7, at least on paper. The newer processor could bring improvements to gaming, multitasking, AI features and power efficiency.
But there is a question worth asking: how much more power do you actually need?
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already a high-end flagship. Unless you are a particularly demanding user who constantly pushes the phone through heavy gaming, video editing or intensive multitasking, the real-world difference may be less dramatic than the specification sheet suggests.
Potential advantage over the Fold 7: a newer, more powerful processor.
The catch: most Fold 7 owners may not notice a massive difference in everyday apps and multitasking.
Samsung has already made one of the biggest camera upgrades in the Fold line with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Fold 7 moved to a 200-megapixel main camera, the same headline resolution found on phones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Edge. It also features quad-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilisation.
The Fold 7's camera system includes:
200MP main camera
12MP ultra-wide camera
10MP telephoto camera
10MP cover-screen camera
Inner display camera
The ultra-wide camera includes autofocus and macro capabilities, while the telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x Space Zoom.
So far, the leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 suggest Samsung may continue with a triple-camera setup, including two 50MP sensors. However, the exact camera configuration remains unclear.
That makes the camera comparison particularly interesting.
If Samsung improves the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras while retaining the 200MP main camera, the Fold 8 could offer a more rounded photography experience.
But if the main camera remains broadly similar to the Fold 7, owners of the newer model may have less reason to upgrade purely for photography.
Potential advantage over the Fold 7: improved secondary cameras, depending on the final configuration.
The catch: the Fold 7 has already received a major main-camera upgrade, so the Fold 8 may not deliver the same dramatic leap.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
That means the large folding screen may not be radically different from what Fold 7 owners already use.
And that could be a good thing. The Fold’s large internal display remains its biggest selling point, giving users a tablet-like screen that can be folded into a smartphone.
But it also means the Fold 8's biggest visual change could happen on the outside rather than the inside.
If your main reason for buying a Fold is the internal display, the upgrade may feel more like a refinement than a transformation.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is reportedly expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery.
That would be a modest increase over the Fold 7's 4,400mAh battery, potentially giving the new model a little more breathing room during the day.
Combined with a newer processor, the larger battery could help improve endurance.
But foldable owners hoping for a huge battery breakthrough may still be waiting.
Potential advantage over the Fold 7: more battery capacity and potentially better efficiency.
The catch: the improvement may not be enough to transform battery life completely.
At least based on the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks like a smart refinement of the Fold formula rather than a complete reinvention.
The wider cover display could be the biggest reason to upgrade. If you have always found the Fold's outer screen too narrow, Samsung may finally be addressing that complaint.
The newer Snapdragon chip, larger battery and potential camera improvements could also make the Fold 8 the better phone overall.
But if your Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still working perfectly, the upgrade case may be less obvious.
The Fold 7 already offers a slim design, a powerful processor, a 200MP main camera and a large foldable display. If you are happy with the phone's size and cover-screen experience, the Fold 8 may not offer enough of a leap to make upgrading feel essential.
The short version?
Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if you want a wider cover screen, newer performance and the latest Samsung foldable design.
Stick with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you are already happy with its display, camera and performance.
The most sensible upgrade is the one you don't make.
Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or its specifications. The details above are based on leaks and reports ahead of the expected Galaxy Unpacked launch.