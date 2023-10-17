Dubai: Now you can settle rental diputes in metaverse and receive rulings in a matter of minutes without judicial intervention in Dubai.
These are some of the digital initiatives that the Dubai Land Department’s Rental Dispute Center (RDC) is showcasing at Gitex Global 2023, the largest tech exhibition in the Middle East, to resolve pain points in the country’s property sector.
The RDC has launched 'Metaverse Litigation’, a virtual platform utilising metaverse technology for real estate litigation sessions, at the expo. The goal is to resolve rental disputes in an innovative manner and deliver a better experience to all stakeholders.
The Centre is also showcasing its ‘Judicial Probe’ service. This concept, now accessible via the new website, constitutes an integrated court that uses AI to offer litigation services. Through this system, a litigant can initiate a case, such as filing an eviction case due to non-payment of rent, and receive a ruling within minutes, all without judicial intervention. This initiative aligns with the government’s directives to leverage AI across offered services.
Read more
We’re delighted to witness this milestone achievement and the innovative approach of seamlessly integrating technology, especially metaverse technologies, into traditional judicial procedures. This integration enhances efficiency and offers user-friendly experiences for our valued customers.
Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Chairman of the RDC, said the virtual platforms signify RDC’s ongoing commitment to bolstering its judicial system in alignment with global best practices and that the metaverse litigation system is set to deliver an interactive experience to streamline litigation procedures.
That apart, the RDC is demonstrating digital services, including a revamped, stand-alone website, which offers many services for rental and joint ownership property disputes.