Dubai: Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is in the spotlight at the Gitex Global 2023, the Middle East’s largest tech show. And Huawei is showcasing its latest innovations in the field at the event.
Under the theme ‘Accelerate Intelligence’, the technology company is showcasing ways to integrate AI into various industry scenarios and empowering organisations to reimagine their digital transformation and innovation roadmaps. Huawei will also showcase its green technology to help foster a more sustainable future across the entire industry, which can benefit the Middle East.
No one can afford to ignore AI, which is poised to become a game-changer. According to new studies, AI has entered into core production systems, with its adoption expected to touch 20 per cent in major industries. It’s expected to contribute nearly $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, PwC said in its Global Artificial Intelligence Study.
“The new AI-powered intelligent era will usher new opportunities and values for businesses, industries, and ecosystems across the Middle East and Central Asia," Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said in a statement. "At Gitex Global 2023, Huawei will demonstrate the latest breakthroughs in intelligent ICT innovations.”
Huawei — which is the gold sponsor of Gitex GLOBAL 2023 and the lead sponsor for the event's cybersecurity program, Cyber Valley — is also showcasing intelligent industry solutions designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, including public services, finance, oil & gas, electric power, transportation and ISP.
In line with the company’s net zero policies and emissions reduction strategies, it is promoting the Huawei Net Zero Campus Framework, which enables campuses to assess their current situation and plan their transition to clean energy sources while meeting the growing demand for digital services and data processing.