WhatsApp Web finally gets voice and video calls

Calls are protected by the platform’s longstanding end-to-end encryption

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
After years online, WhatsApp Web starts rolling out voice and video call support for beta users.
WhatsApp Web has begun rolling out native voice and video calling support on its web platform, marking a significant milestone in the browser-based experience for users worldwide. After years of text and media-only functionality, the feature is now entering a staged release that lets users place calls directly from the web without installing a separate desktop application.

The update, which started arriving earlier this week for some beta users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web test programme, enables both voice and video calls from one-on-one chats, complete with familiar call icons that mirror those seen on mobile and desktop versions. Calls are protected by the platform’s longstanding end-to-end encryption, meaning conversations remain private and secure.

Until now, WhatsApp Web — first launched in 2015 — had remained limited to messaging and media sharing, leaving users reliant on mobile devices or the dedicated Windows and Mac desktop apps for real-time audio and video communication. The new feature brings the browser client closer to parity with its native counterparts, and significantly expands its utility for remote work, meetings and casual catch-ups from a laptop or computer.

Early adopters have noted that calls open in a separate window within the browser and that basic functions such as screen sharing are supported in video calls — a capability that was previously only available on WhatsApp’s full desktop apps. The rollout currently focuses on individual calls; group calling support remains under development and is expected later once the initial phase is complete.

The feature also promises to be a boon for users on platforms that lack dedicated WhatsApp desktop apps — notably Linux systems — allowing them to make voice and video calls directly from their browsers for the first time.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, is gradually expanding access beyond beta testers and aims to make the calling feature available to all web users in the coming weeks.

