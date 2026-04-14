Microsoft’s Outlook Lite app will stop working soon — here’s why

Users must switch to Outlook Mobile as Lite app stops working this month
Dubai: Microsoft will discontinue its Outlook Lite app for Android next month, marking the end of its lightweight email service designed for low-end devices and limited connectivity.
According to reports by TechCrunch, the app will stop functioning by late May 2026. After that, users will no longer be able to access emails, calendars or attachments through the platform.
Outlook Lite was launched in 2022 to provide a faster and more data-efficient email experience, particularly in markets with slower internet speeds and entry-level smartphones. The app offered basic email functionality while using less storage and processing power compared to the standard Outlook application.
Microsoft had already begun phasing out the service in late 2025 by halting new downloads, signalling a gradual transition away from the app.
Users are now being directed to migrate to the main Outlook mobile application, which integrates email, calendar and file management features into a single platform. While data linked to user accounts will remain accessible, the shift may require devices with higher storage capacity and performance.
Industry observers say the move reflects Microsoft’s broader strategy of consolidating services into unified applications rather than maintaining separate lightweight versions.
The Outlook Lite shutdown follows a wider trend in the technology sector, where companies are reducing fragmented app offerings as smartphone capabilities and network speeds improve globally.
Microsoft has not announced any direct replacement for Outlook Lite, with the standard Outlook app expected to serve all users going forward.