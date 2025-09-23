Microsoft to stop updating Windows 10: Why your PC may be at risk!

Security experts warn that once updates stop, your PC becomes a prime target for cyberattacks, flagging that without updates, your device becomes a priority target for attackers looking for holes to exploit.

Microsoft’s official advice is clear: “Your PC will still work, but we recommend moving to Windows 11. Windows 11 offers a modern and efficient experience designed to meet current demands for heightened security.”

Dubai: October 14, 2025, is a date every Windows user needs to mark. That’s when Microsoft will officially stop providing free updates, security patches, and technical support for Windows 10. It’s not just Windows 10—Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 are also reaching the end of support.

Even with antivirus software, unsupported Windows systems remain vulnerable. It’s better than doing nothing, but only as a temporary measure while you plan a permanent solution, multiple experts note.

Buy a new PC: For many, this is the safest long-term solution, especially if your hardware cannot run Windows 11.

If your PC can handle it, Microsoft offers a free upgrade to Windows 11 via Windows Update. For older machines, there are only a few paths:

Globally, 650 million people still use Windows 10, and an estimated 400 million PCs cannot upgrade to Windows 11, according to the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). Consumer advocates warn that Microsoft’s move could force unnecessary purchases, generating billions in expenses and heaps of hard-to-recycle e-waste.

Taking action now means stronger security, faster performance, and access to modern features—and it keeps hackers at bay. The clock is ticking, and your digital safety depends on it.

Your Windows 10, 8.1, or 7 PC won’t suddenly stop working, but it becomes a ticking time bomb without updates. Microsoft’s guidance is simple: upgrade to Windows 11 if you can, explore alternatives if you can’t, and don’t wait until it’s too late.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.