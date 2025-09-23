GOLD/FOREX
Microsoft to stop updating Windows 10: Why your PC may be at risk!

It’s not just Windows 10—Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 are also reaching the end of support

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Picture for illustrative purposes only.
Dubai: October 14, 2025, is a date every Windows user needs to mark. That’s when Microsoft will officially stop providing free updates, security patches, and technical support for Windows 10. It’s not just Windows 10—Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 are also reaching the end of support.

Microsoft’s official advice is clear: “Your PC will still work, but we recommend moving to Windows 11. Windows 11 offers a modern and efficient experience designed to meet current demands for heightened security.”

Why this matters

Security experts warn that once updates stop, your PC becomes a prime target for cyberattacks, flagging that without updates, your device becomes a priority target for attackers looking for holes to exploit.

Older PCs may also struggle to run newer applications, leaving users frustrated and exposed. For everyday users, gamers, or home-office setups, this isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a growing digital risk.

Globally, 650 million people still use Windows 10, and an estimated 400 million PCs cannot upgrade to Windows 11, according to the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). Consumer advocates warn that Microsoft’s move could force unnecessary purchases, generating billions in expenses and heaps of hard-to-recycle e-waste.

Your options

If your PC can handle it, Microsoft offers a free upgrade to Windows 11 via Windows Update. For older machines, there are only a few paths:

  • Pay for a temporary patch: Microsoft offers a $30 one-year extension of Windows 10 security updates. Experts stress this is only a stopgap.

  • Switch to Linux: Open-source, secure, and free—but you’ll need to check if your apps are compatible.

  • Buy a new PC: For many, this is the safest long-term solution, especially if your hardware cannot run Windows 11.

Some experts highlight a hidden risk: Applications rely on updated operating systems. Without them, software vendors can’t guarantee their apps will work, leaving users blocked from essential tools.

Even with antivirus software, unsupported Windows systems remain vulnerable. It’s better than doing nothing, but only as a temporary measure while you plan a permanent solution, multiple experts note.

The takeaway?

Your Windows 10, 8.1, or 7 PC won’t suddenly stop working, but it becomes a ticking time bomb without updates. Microsoft’s guidance is simple: upgrade to Windows 11 if you can, explore alternatives if you can’t, and don’t wait until it’s too late.

Taking action now means stronger security, faster performance, and access to modern features—and it keeps hackers at bay. The clock is ticking, and your digital safety depends on it.

