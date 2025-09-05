5 reasons why I won’t buy an iPhone 17 (just yet)

Apple launches are a spectacle, with fans and media hyping every new feature as revolutionary. The iPhone 17 is already being touted as a “game-changer” with a potential 24MP selfie camera and a slimmer profile. But the initial excitement often clouds judgment. Once the hype settles, we get a clearer picture of a device’s strengths and flaws. By waiting a few months post-launch, I can make an informed decision based on user experiences and avoid being swept up in the frenzy. Plus, waiting might reveal better deals or bundles as the initial rush fades.