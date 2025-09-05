5 reasons why I won’t buy an iPhone 17 (just yet)

Apple is hogging headlines with whispers of a sleek upgrades, a potential iPhone 17 Air
Thinking about trading up to the latest iPhone?
Sure, the tech world is buzzing with rumours and leaks about the iPhone 17 lineup due out on September 9, 2025.
With whispers of a sleek new design, upgraded cameras, fast chip and a potential iPhone 17 "Air", Apple is once again poised to hog the headlines.
However, despite the allure of Apple’s latest offering, I’m not jumping on the iPhone 17 bandwagon.
Here are five reasons (and then some) why I’m holding off, even though I admit the Apple ecosystem is undeniably awesome (with Android hot on its heels).
Today is September 5, 2025. The iPhone 17 hasn’t hit the market, while the rumour mill is in overdrive. Leaks suggest a thinner iPhone 17 Air, a 120Hz display across all models, and a redesigned camera module.
But these are just rumours, and first-generation designs like the iPhone 17 Air may come with compromises, such as a single rear camera or mediocre battery life.
Why commit to a device that’s still shrouded in speculation? I’d rather wait for real-world reviews to see if the iPhone 17 lives up to the hype or if it’s another incremental update that doesn’t justify the upgrade.
Apple launches are a spectacle, with fans and media hyping every new feature as revolutionary. The iPhone 17 is already being touted as a “game-changer” with a potential 24MP selfie camera and a slimmer profile. But the initial excitement often clouds judgment. Once the hype settles, we get a clearer picture of a device’s strengths and flaws. By waiting a few months post-launch, I can make an informed decision based on user experiences and avoid being swept up in the frenzy. Plus, waiting might reveal better deals or bundles as the initial rush fades.
I’m still rocking a five-year-old iPhone SE, and it’s serving me just fine. Sure, it lacks the bells and whistles of newer models, but it handles calls, texts, apps without a hitch (when memory is full, I move videos/pics to an external drive).
Apple’s long-term software support means my SE still runs the latest iOS, keeping it secure and functional. Why shell out for an iPhone 17 when my current phone meets my needs?
The rumoured upgrades, like a 120Hz display or 12GB RAM, sound nice but aren’t essential for my day-to-day use. I’d rather keep my trusty SE until it truly gives out. Then I might consider a 16 Pro, which is less pricier, but still awesome.
Apple’s pricing strategy is famously premium, and the iPhone 17’s cost is still unknown. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Air could carry a hefty price tag due to its slim design and new tech, potentially rivalling the Pro models.
With my budget in mind, I’m hesitant to commit to a device without knowing its final price. Will it be worth the rumoured $1,200 or more for the Pro/Max variants?
Until Apple reveals the pricing, I’m keeping my wallet closed and exploring more affordable options that might deliver similar value.
While I love the seamless Apple ecosystem — iCloud, AirDrop, and iMessage are tough to beat — Android is closing the gap, if not already ahead in terms of AI (I happen to have a tough Android 5G device too).
Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 10 offer stunning displays, powerful cameras, and innovative AI features that rival Apple’s offerings. Android’s customisation, diverse price points, and brands like Samsung adopting Gorilla Glass Armor for better durability make it a compelling alternative.
I’m tempted to explore these options before locking myself into another iPhone, especially since Android’s ecosystem is becoming more polished and user-friendly.
Here’s some juicy gossip on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max — and a rumoured top-tier iPhone for 2026 — that might make you pause before hitting that "upgrade" button.
The iPhone 18 Pro models may finally tuck the TrueDepth camera under the screen (under-display face ID) so your display looks super sleek. But don’t worry, the front-facing camera will still peek out.
On the speed front, Apple’s rolling out its custom-made C2 modem to give you faster, smoother connections with better power efficiency. It’s a big upgrade from the C1 modem, with added support for mmWave 5G — say hello, supercharged downloads and streaming.
It’s Apple’s way of shaking off reliance on Qualcomm and flexing its chip-making muscles for tighter integration and more battery-friendly power plays, reports MacRumors.
Now, here's the crazy part: Apple is reportedly working on a book-style iPhone fold with a Samsung screen, out possibly as early as September 2026.
Given the present circumstance, the iPhone 18 Pro/Max/Fold lineup is looking like the kind of upgrade that might just make last year’s model feel like ancient history.
The iPhone 17 might be a technological marvel. With the device still unreleased, the hype at fever pitch, and my current iPhone SE holding strong, I’m in no rush to upgrade.
The unknown price and the growing appeal of Android devices further solidify my decision to wait. While Apple’s ecosystem remains a powerhouse, Android’s rapid advancements, especially with AI, make it a viable contender.
Ready to rethink your options?
Disclaimer: The views expressed are based on personal preferences and current rumours about the iPhone 17. Specifications and pricing may change upon release.
