P.V. Sindhu Image Credit: IANS

P.V. Sindhu, the badminton world champion, has led the praise for school and college teachers for continuing to provide education to students through online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure India’s children are getting the lessons they require.

Star shuttler Sindhu said she salutes their work and stressed that their efforts should be appreciated by all.

Online classes are part of the ‘new normal’ amid the pandemic which has claimed close to 15,000 lives in the country so far.

“Today, I was talking to my cousin and I asked him how he is studying during this lockdown,” Sindhu said in a video message which she posted on her Twitter handle.

“He told me that they were doing these online classes and they were also up to date in their syllabus which is a very good thing.

“And also they said that they were doing these physical fitness exercises, yoga meditation and other exercises. I was surprised to see the creativity and also imagination of the teachers and how fast teachers have adapted to these online classes and fitness exercises online.