A dozen NFL players took part in the video sent to league chiefs about racial discrimination Image Credit: Twitter

NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen players who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was released on social media platforms and includes Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the question, “What if I was George Floyd?”

The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.

“I AM George Floyd,” Hopkins says.

Adams follows with: “I AM Breonna Taylor.”