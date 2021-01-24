Dubai: Irish fighter Conor McGregor struggled to walk out of his locker room, after suffering a knockout loss to America's Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
UFC posted a video to Twitter in the aftermath of the match that took place in Etihad Arena on Fight Island, which shows McGregor, 32, limping heavily on a crutch, while donning a tailored suit.
Despite visibly struggling to walk in the video, McGregor passes by Poirier, 32, and seems to praise him for his brutal performance.
"We'll do it again, alright?"
In addition, McGregor and Poirier exchanged some final words about the match that fans are calling “heartwarming”.
“I’m very happy for you Dustin, you’re a [expletive] warrior. You’ve got passion, courage. It takes a lot of courage to get in with the man that, you know, after the first fight,” said McGregor, referencing Poirier’s previous defeat against him.
“Your coach was right, I can’t forget [the first loss] but I can forgive myself and I have,” responded Poirier.
McGregor responded: “I am honoured to share the octagon brother and we will do it again, all right? Good man. Thank you so much.”