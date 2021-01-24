Dubai: Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their blockbuster UFC 257 re-match at Fight Island at the Yas on Sunday morning. This brings the curtains down on a rich January extravaganza of MMA in the UAE capital.
Heading into the fight as underdog, there were still a fair few corners of the fight world that believed 'The Diamond' could get the job done and cause an upset. After all, this isn't the same Poirier that got knocked out by Conor McGregor in the first round back in 2014.
The American has come a long way since then, picking up very impressive victories in the process, and now got the biggest win of his career to date in Abu Dhabi.
Details to follow...