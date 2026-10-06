The Premier League midfielder praised India after Brazil’s 4-0 win over the nation
Dubai: Bruno Guimaraes told India “you’ve got a new fan” after Brazil’s historic meeting with the Blue Tigers, praising the reception his team received despite a 4-0 defeat for the hosts.
Brazil secured a comfortable 4-0 victory on the night at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Saturday.
But the occasion was about far more than the result for Indian football, with five-time world champions Brazil playing their first senior international match against India on Indian soil.
More than 50,000 supporters packed into the stadium in Kolkata to watch a star-studded Brazil side featuring some of the biggest names in world football, including Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Chelsea youngsters Estevao and Joao Pedro.
Guimaraes, who started the match on the bench, was introduced at half-time and played the entire second half as Brazil eventually pulled away from the hosts.
The Arsenal midfielder was among the Brazilian players to acknowledge the atmosphere and affection shown by the Indian supporters after the final whistle.
“To receive the affection of the fans was great,” Guimaraes said.
“It was a great game.”
India had spells of encouragement during the match and created opportunities despite Brazil’s dominance. The hosts kept the visitors at bay during the opening stages, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu making an important save from Vinicius Junior.
Brazil eventually broke the deadlock through Estevao in the 28th minute, before Pedro made it 2-0 shortly before half-time.
Samuel Lino struck in the 58th minute and then completed his brace deep into stoppage time, but India continued to receive strong support from the home crowd throughout the contest.
Guimaraes was high in praise of the Indian side when speaking to a reporter after the match.
“India are a good team, they played well,” he said.
And when asked about the welcome Brazil had received in Kolkata, the midfielder delivered a message that will resonate with Indian football supporters.
“You’ve got a new fan now.”