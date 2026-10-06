Dubai: Bruno Guimaraes told India “you’ve got a new fan” after Brazil’s historic meeting with the Blue Tigers, praising the reception his team received despite a 4-0 defeat for the hosts.

But the occasion was about far more than the result for Indian football, with five-time world champions Brazil playing their first senior international match against India on Indian soil.

More than 50,000 supporters packed into the stadium in Kolkata to watch a star-studded Brazil side featuring some of the biggest names in world football, including Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Chelsea youngsters Estevao and Joao Pedro.

Guimaraes, who started the match on the bench, was introduced at half-time and played the entire second half as Brazil eventually pulled away from the hosts.

The Arsenal midfielder was among the Brazilian players to acknowledge the atmosphere and affection shown by the Indian supporters after the final whistle.

India had spells of encouragement during the match and created opportunities despite Brazil’s dominance. The hosts kept the visitors at bay during the opening stages, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu making an important save from Vinicius Junior.

Samuel Lino struck in the 58th minute and then completed his brace deep into stoppage time, but India continued to receive strong support from the home crowd throughout the contest.

And when asked about the welcome Brazil had received in Kolkata, the midfielder delivered a message that will resonate with Indian football supporters.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.