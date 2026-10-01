India look to punch above their weight against Brazil

Blue Tigers line up for back-to-back friendlies against two football heavyweights
India vs Panama last month was the appetizer. India vs Brazil on Saturday is the main course. India vs Uruguay on October 6 is the dessert.
It has never looked better for the followers of Indian football as the Blue Tigers look to punch way above their weight against two of South America’s and world football’s biggest sides in the next few days. A 1-1 draw against the Central American side would have whetted the appetite of football fans and the upcoming two friendlies in Kolkata are sure to lift the profile of the football-mad city.
Saturday’s match at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium will see the hosts, ranked 138th, take on five-time world champions Brazil, who boast global stars like Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.
The first such visit by the Selecao has generated a lot of excitement in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state, where football enjoys a passionate following.
"This is such a football match that every player wants to play, and I think playing against Brazil for India is historic," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, himself a national team custodian during his playing years, told local media.
"Football fans have shown a lot of excitement about the match.
"I would want that through this match, the football-loving people of India benefit and they come forward and connect more with football."
Brazil are off the back of a win and a draw in a friendly double-header in Australia and are looking to rebuild following their shock exit to Norway at the World Cup in July.
The South Americans, ranked fifth, have not won the sport's premier international competition since 2002, a barren run that has provoked soul-searching in a country used to such success.
Aside from Vinicius, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad also features Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos and Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes.
For Khalid Jamil’s side, the clash represents a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of football's traditional powerhouses.
"It is an extremely important match for us," said forward Rahim Ali, who plays for Odisha in the Indian Super League.
"We are playing such a big team, it will be a very tough match, but once we step onto the field it's an 11-versus-11 game."
For a city that once danced to the Samba beat while cheering for Brazil whenever they played in the World Cup, it will be a case of split loyalties come Saturday.