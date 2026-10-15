Ronaldo Nazario visits New Delhi and gifts Brazil No.9 jersey to Indian sports minister

Dubai: Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário met India’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, in New Delhi, gifting her an iconic Brazil No.9 shirt during a visit that could open doors for future sporting collaborations.

The two-time World Cup winner shared photographs of the meeting with his 29 million Instagram followers on Thursday, expressing his gratitude for the welcome and highlighting the potential for cooperation with the Indian government.

“A meeting that opens doors to working with the Government of India to create new opportunities for football and other sports. May this connection grow into a lasting legacy for future generations!”

Khadse also posted pictures of the encounter, describing it as a memorable interaction with one of football’s greatest-ever players and highlighting his ability to inspire young athletes.

The meeting comes as India looks to strengthen its sporting infrastructure and create more opportunities for emerging talent, with Ronaldo’s visit providing a chance to discuss the future development of football and other sports in the country.

Known by his nickname R9 and the Portuguese title O Fenômeno, meaning The Phenomenon, Ronaldo is regarded as one of the finest strikers in football history.

The Brazilian won the FIFA World Cup twice, in 1994 and 2002. He was the tournament’s leading scorer in 2002, netting eight goals, including both strikes in the final against Germany as Brazil lifted the trophy for a record-extending fifth time.

Ronaldo also enjoyed a glittering club career, representing some of Europe’s biggest teams, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan. His extraordinary combination of pace, close control, dribbling ability and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared forwards of his generation.

Despite suffering serious knee injuries during his career, Ronaldo returned to the highest level and delivered on football’s biggest stage, further cementing his legacy.

His influence extends beyond his playing days, with the former striker remaining one of the sport’s most recognisable global figures.

During his India visit, Ronaldo also visited Delhi Golf Club, where he tried his hand at the sport but admitted that football remained much easier for him.

Comparing the two disciplines, he acknowledged the difficulty of professional golf, explaining that players dedicate their lives to mastering the game, just as he had spent his career perfecting football.

His meeting with Khadse adds another chapter to his visit, with the discussions potentially creating opportunities to promote football and inspire the next generation of Indian sporting talent.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.