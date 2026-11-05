Rs 12 million worth of seat covers used for India vs Brazil left to rot in sun

In a post titled ‘AIFF NEVER RUNS FOR COVER’, Basu questioned the handling of the material and who had paid for it, describing the scene as an example of the federation’s administration.

The covers, in deep saffron, white and India green, were reportedly purchased at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore (Dh 467,370). According to journalist Jaydeep Basu, they were removed after the fixtures and dumped outside the gate of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)-run National Centre of Excellence in New Town, Kolkata, where they have been exposed to the sun and rain.

The controversy comes amid further questions over the federation’s finances. Reports on Tuesday said the AIFF had received only half of the appearance fees to Brazil and Uruguay, with outstanding payments still to be cleared.

The appearance fees were also substantial. Brazil were reportedly promised between Rs 35 crore and Rs 40 crore (Dh 15.57 million), while Uruguay were set to receive Rs 12.5 crore (Dh 4.86 million). These figures were reported estimates and were not officially confirmed by the AIFF.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.