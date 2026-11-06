India yet to pay Brazil Rs 120 million for friendly match

Brazil and Uruguay await payment after India friendlies face financial hurdles
Dubai: Brazil and Uruguay are still awaiting full payment for their international friendlies against India last month, after the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) attempt to access a fixed deposit to clear the dues was blocked by members of its general body.
The federation had invited five-time world champions Brazil and former World Cup winners Uruguay for high-profile matches in Kolkata. Panama also played a friendly in Bengaluru and, unlike the South American sides, have received their full appearance fee. Brazil and Uruguay have reportedly received only half of what they are owed.
According to Times of India’s Marcus Mergulhao, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey proposed breaking a Rs 20 crore (Dh 7.77 million) fixed deposit before maturity to settle the payments.
But the members objected, arguing that the money should be used only in an emergency. Vice-president NA Haris reminded the meeting that the executive committee had earlier decided against withdrawing from the deposit.
The fixed deposit dates back to the presidency of Praful Patel, who was also present at the virtual meeting and opposed the proposal. Members agreed to form a core group, led by Haris, to examine the outstanding payments. AIFF has also reportedly sought an extension to clear approximately Rs 19 crore (Dh 7.38 million) owed to Brazil and Rs 4.7 crore (Dh 1.82 million) to Uruguay.
The federation’s financial position has been complicated by lower-than-expected ticket sales. AIFF had anticipated revenue of around Rs30-40 crore (Dh 15.55 million), but high-ticket prices affected demand. It later offered discounted tickets to supporters of Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting, as well as a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for the Brazil match.
AIFF may also have to return part of the Rs 25 crore (Dh 9.72 million) received from its ticketing partner as a recoupable advance.
Brazil brought a star-studded squad to India, featuring Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, and Chelsea’s Estevao. Despite the high-profile line-up, the federation is now facing the challenge of settling the outstanding fees.