India yet to pay Brazil Rs 120 million for friendly match

The federation’s financial position has been complicated by lower-than-expected ticket sales. AIFF had anticipated revenue of around Rs30-40 crore (Dh 15.55 million), but high-ticket prices affected demand. It later offered discounted tickets to supporters of Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting, as well as a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for the Brazil match.

The fixed deposit dates back to the presidency of Praful Patel, who was also present at the virtual meeting and opposed the proposal. Members agreed to form a core group, led by Haris, to examine the outstanding payments. AIFF has also reportedly sought an extension to clear approximately Rs 19 crore (Dh 7.38 million) owed to Brazil and Rs 4.7 crore (Dh 1.82 million) to Uruguay.

But the members objected, arguing that the money should be used only in an emergency. Vice-president NA Haris reminded the meeting that the executive committee had earlier decided against withdrawing from the deposit.

The federation had invited five-time world champions Brazil and former World Cup winners Uruguay for high-profile matches in Kolkata. Panama also played a friendly in Bengaluru and, unlike the South American sides, have received their full appearance fee. Brazil and Uruguay have reportedly received only half of what they are owed.

Dubai: Brazil and Uruguay are still awaiting full payment for their international friendlies against India last month, after the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) attempt to access a fixed deposit to clear the dues was blocked by members of its general body.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.