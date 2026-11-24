On the following delivery, he equalled Punit Bisht’s record of 17 sixes in an innings with a shot over deep square leg. He then went one better, hitting his 18th six over deep cover off a full toss from Gurjapneet Singh before adding a 19th to his tally.

His assault continued as he moved towards the 150-run mark and began rewriting the record books. Arya went past Tilak Varma’s previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy best of 151 with a six over long-on off Sai Kishore, moving from 149 to 155.

Sai Kishore was given similar treatment. Arya cleared the ropes straight down the ground before bringing up his half-century from just 18 balls. He added a four off a full toss and another six over long-on to complete the 22-run over.

Against Silambarasan, Arya launched consecutive deliveries over deep extra cover and deep midwicket. He followed that with a four over the infield and an upper cut over deep backward point for another maximum.

The 25-year-old was in destructive form from the start, turning Powerplay into a six-hitting exhibition. He took 22 runs off pacer R Silambarasan in the fourth over before repeating the feat against left-arm spinner Sai Kishore in the next.

The Delhi opener struck 19 sixes and seven fours as his team posted a mammoth 275 for five in 20 overs. His innings surpassed the previous Indian record of 152 not out, scored by KL Rahul for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.