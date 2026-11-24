Delhi's Priyansh Arya smashes 181 to rewrite Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history
Dubai: Priyansh Arya produced a sensational display of power-hitting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing 181 off just 68 balls against Tamil Nadu to register the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 cricket.
The Delhi opener struck 19 sixes and seven fours as his team posted a mammoth 275 for five in 20 overs. His innings surpassed the previous Indian record of 152 not out, scored by KL Rahul for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League.
Arya also set a new benchmark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, registering the highest individual score and hitting the most sixes in a single innings in the tournament’s history.
The 25-year-old was in destructive form from the start, turning Powerplay into a six-hitting exhibition. He took 22 runs off pacer R Silambarasan in the fourth over before repeating the feat against left-arm spinner Sai Kishore in the next.
Against Silambarasan, Arya launched consecutive deliveries over deep extra cover and deep midwicket. He followed that with a four over the infield and an upper cut over deep backward point for another maximum.
Sai Kishore was given similar treatment. Arya cleared the ropes straight down the ground before bringing up his half-century from just 18 balls. He added a four off a full toss and another six over long-on to complete the 22-run over.
His assault continued as he moved towards the 150-run mark and began rewriting the record books. Arya went past Tilak Varma’s previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy best of 151 with a six over long-on off Sai Kishore, moving from 149 to 155.
On the following delivery, he equalled Punit Bisht’s record of 17 sixes in an innings with a shot over deep square leg. He then went one better, hitting his 18th six over deep cover off a full toss from Gurjapneet Singh before adding a 19th to his tally.
Arya eventually departed for 181 after mistiming a delivery from Manimaran Siddharth, with Rithik Easwaran completing the catch.
His 19 sixes also equalled the record for the most maximums in a men’s T20 innings, held by New Zealand batter Finn Allen.
Delhi’s total of 275 for five put Tamil Nadu under considerable pressure as Arya’s remarkable innings gave the side a commanding platform.