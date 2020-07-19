Dubai: Kamaru Usman may have banked in excess of $500,000 following his victory over Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi last weekend, but it has come at a price.
A big price.
‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been handed a medical suspension for six months due to a suspected broken nose he sustained during his five-round unanimous-decision win at UFC 251.
He can only return to action next year after undergoing a nasal X-ray and securing a clean chit from a medical expert.
Masvidal, meanwhile, must sit out the next 30 days due to a laceration on his forehead.
The injuries came during the Fight Island contest in which Usman landed 94 significant strikes (263 total) to Masvidal’s 66 significant of 88 total strikes.
Despite the suspension, it hasn’t stopped Usman from calling out UFC legend Georges St-Pierre who officially retired on February 21, 2019, GSP last fought in November 2017 at UFC 217, when he defeated England’s Michael Bisping by submission to win the middleweight title.
UFC boss has suggested that Usman’s next fight is against Brazil’s Gilbert Burns, the man Masvidal replaced at UFC 251.
Meanwhile, Jamaican-British mixed martial artist Leon Edwards has already revealed his interest in facing Masvidal, to settle a heated rivalry in 2019, which came close to boiling over when the two fighters crossed paths at UFC Fight Night 147. Edwards says he wants to settle the score inside the octagon now.