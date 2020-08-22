Dubai: James Yeomans claimed victory with a superb net score of 44 points to win the inaugural Red Hot Open in warm and humid conditions at the Emirates Golf Club (EGC), earlier this week.
A unique event wherein all competitors played from the red tees — something that many of the competitors had never experienced before — Yeomans’ round included nine gross birdies and an equal number of gross pars as he took advantage of the shorter course.
Yeomans’ astonishing form gave him an outright win leaving Veneet Mohan in second place with a net score of 41 points.
In the Gross Division, it was Sanjay Dhandsa as the golfer continued his excellent recent form this season to shoot 42 points (-6). In second place was EGC Teaching Professional, Dong Lee. A colourful card including birdies, and doubles, saw Dong finish with 37 points.
There were also two nearest the pin competitions which were won by Richard Brearley and Raj Janardhan on the second and 17th, respectively.
Upon completion of the prize giving, Joe Way, EGC Assistant Golf Services Manager, said: “It is great to see such a large field for our first-ever Red Hot Open. Hopefully everyone enjoyed the challenge. Congratulations to James for winning.”