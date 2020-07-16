Abu Dhabi: Mounir Lazzez claimed a slice of history when he became the first Dubai-based fighter to win a contest on the UFC Main Card at YAS Island's Flash Forum on thursday morning.
The Tunisian, who has lived and trained in the UAE for close to 10 years, looked convincing when recording a unanimous decision victory over Ghanas Razak Alhassan.All three judges scored the welterweight contest 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in favour of Lazzez.
Lazzez, who moved to 10-1 in his mixed martial arts career, said: “It’s been a long journey. Abdul was coming to fight and that’s exactly what I want. It’s just the beginning.”
Results
UFCFight Night 172
Flash Forum, YAS Island, Abu Dhabi
MAIN CARD
Calvin Kattar def. Dan Igevia unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Tim Elliott def. Ryan Benoitvia unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jimmie Rivera def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Taila Santos def. Molly McCann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Mounir Lazzez def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 2
UNDERCARD
Khamzat Chimaev def. John Phillips via submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 1:12
Jared Gordon def. Chris Fishgold via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Lerone Murphy def. Ricardo Ramos via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:18
Modestas Bukauskas def. Vinicius Moreira via TKO (referee stoppage) - Round 1, 5:00
Liana Jojua def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:23
Jack Shore def. Aaron Phillips via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:29