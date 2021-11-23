The inaugural Dubai Padel Cup - a headline event of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge – has seen a thrilling finale to its penultimate amateur tournaments, with the UAE’s Farhan Hudda and Marwan Kaissi winning the men’s C+ category title.
Hudda and Kaissi defeated Omar Ibrahim and Abdulla Al Amirri 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the title in front of a lively crowd at Padel Point in Ras Al Khor.
“The enthusiasm towards padel tennis is growing quickly across UAE society and I feel so privileged to be the winner of the first Dubai Padel Cup,” said Hudda. “My next goal is to win the World Padel Academy Masters and work towards becoming the best player in the UAE.”
With over 138 players in the men’s C category, Mohammad Khalifa and Jama Saeed triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over Mohamed Alketbi and Abdulla Bin Sarod in a nail-biting final at Zabeel Sports District.
Meanwhile, the men’s A&B category teams takes place from November 24-27 at World Padel Academy in Dubai. The Dubai Padel Cup’s final amateur tournament ends a month of open competitions for the public, which started with women from across the nation contesting a three-day League competition from 11 – 13 November at Just Padel in Mina Rashid.
Elsewhere, the Dubai Padel Cup has partnered with more than 10 padel clubs to offer free clinics that aid the Dubai public’s 30x30 aspirations.