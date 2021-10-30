Led by World No. 1 Juan Lebrón Chincoa and nine of the world’s top 25 male players, the action-packed Dubai Padel Cup exhibition matches will be played on a purpose-built court at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Organisers of the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup, a headline act of this year’s month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, have released the final throng of tickets for three days of high-profile exhibition matches between an international field of the world’s leading padel players from 2 – 4 November.

Led by World No. 1 Juan Lebrón Chincoa and nine of the world’s top 25 male players, the action-packed Dubai Padel Cup exhibition matches will be played on a purpose-built court at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with Fernando Belasteguin (World No. 6), Pablo Lima (8), Luciano Capra (14), Javier Arturo Coello (17), Garrido Gómez (18), and Miguel Lamperti (20) among the top stars set to join Chincoa, who is commonly known as Juan Lebrón.

First-ever padel fiesta

With less than a week left until the first, historic serve of the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup, organisers revealed the final batch of tickets for the much-anticipated exhibition matches have been released on platinumlist.net.

“We’re only days away from launching the Dubai Padel Cup - the city’s first-ever padel fiesta,” said Ahmed Hamada, Co-Founder of the Dubai Padel Cup. “One of the UAE’s fastest growing recreational sports, padel has taken the country by storm. We can’t wait for our energetic padel tennis community to see the sport’s best professional players right here in Dubai. With this final release of exhibition match tickets, fans can see Juan Lebrón and the world’s best players to help fuel their Dubai Fitness Challenge aspirations.”

Book early

With limited general admission tickets being released for the exhibition matches, organisers have urged padel enthusiasts to book their spots early to avoid disappointment. General admission tickets on 2-3 November cost AED 150 per day, with VIP priced at AED 250 per day. The finals on 4 November are priced at AED 300 for general admission and AED 500 for VIP, which include access to F&B stalls and parking facilities.

Public registration has also opened for the month-long Dubai Padel Cup’s knockout League (7 to 13 November) and Tournament (21 to 27 November) formats for the country’s male and female amateurs. The public competitions are a key pillar in the event’s support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage the public to pursue active and healthy lifestyles.

Amateur matches

Female players can take part in C and C+ ability categories, while male players of A, B, C and C+ ability are eligible. Amateur matches will be held at several Dubai-based padel clubs, while the World Padel Academy (WPA), one of the city’s leading padel club franchises, will host the male-only A and B Tournament.

“The Dubai Padel Cup is very exciting, and the amateur competitions are a fantastic way to build excitement and create opportunities for new players to learn about the sport. We are thrilled that World Padel Academy can play its part in the Dubai Padel Cup and growing the game locally,” said Ali Al Arif, Founder and Managing Director, World Padel Academy.

League registration for female players of C and C+ ability closes on 3 November, while male players of C and C+ categories can apply until 10 November. Male players of A and B+ ability can register for the Tournament until 17 November. Registrations can be completed at www.dubaipadelcup.com, with entry costing AED 400 per doubles team.

“Advance interest in registration highlights the ever-growing enthusiasm for padel tennis in the Emirates. With the League and Tournament draws only allowing a limited number of places, we urge any padel player interested in competing to register their participation at the earliest opportunity,” added Hamada. The amateur competitions will offer budding padel talents the chance to compete in the city’s biggest ever public padel competition, while the grandstand exhibition matches will highlight the unbelievable abilities of some of the world’s best-known professionals.”