The inaugural Dubai Padel Cup - a headline event of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge – kicks into public competition mode this weekend, with women from across the nation set to collide in a three-day League competition for female amateur players.
Running November 11-13, the League competition will see ladies-only doubles teams of C and C+ ability contest a series of knockout matches at Just Padel at Mina Rashid.
“A central pillar of our year one mission was to deliver a series of public programmes to increase grassroots participation in the sport,” said Ahmed Hamada, Co-Founder Dubai Padel Cup. “While the professional exhibition matches leveraged the world’s best players to deliver high-profile awareness of the sport, the city, and the event in general, our inclusion in the Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to grow public participation in the sport; we want to make padel tennis Dubai’s number one recreational sport.”
Following this weekend’s female-only League competition, male players of C and C+ ability will contest their own Leagues at Zabeel Sports District and Padel Point Ras Al Khor, respectively, between November 17-20. Registration for a dedicated Tournament for male players of A and B ability, which will be held from Novemver 21–27 at Dubai World Padel Academy in Dubai, closes on November 17.