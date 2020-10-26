Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Fifa president Gianni Infantino Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), has issued a decree on the administrative controls for the appointment and assessment of administrators and supervisors in clubs and sports companies in Dubai.

Decree No. 5 of 2020 seeks to improve and enhance the work of sports supervisors and administrators at the clubs and sports companies in the Emirates of Dubai, and the decision will form the basis for the work of this important group at the clubs and sports companies.

The decree comes within the framework of empowering Emirati officials and providing them with the foundations needed to successfully perform their administrative and supervisory duties by, first, attracting the most qualified candidates as per the criteria defined by the decree, and then auditing their performance through regular follow-ups. The decree also seeks to make the environment of clubs and sports companies attractive at the sports and community levels.

The decree which comes into force immediately upon issuance, defines the terms and conditions, and controls for appointment and assessment of administrators and supervisors, including the need to have the required academic qualification for the job; to pass the administrative and supervisory work control tests issued by the DSC, as well as job interview; and to commit to attending workshops and developmental and training courses that the Council regularly organises in cooperation with specialised bodies.

The decree comes within the framework of the continuous development efforts carried out by Dubai Sports Council to enhance the mechanisms and methodology of work in Dubai’s sports clubs and companies, as well as providing Emiratis of different age with an ideal atmosphere to practise their favourite sports, which will lead to an increase in the number of sports practitioners, and providing young talents with the opportunity to develop their levels and represent the club teams at different age levels and to represent different national teams.