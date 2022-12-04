Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said all international stars and sports clubs are welcome to Dubai.
“Today, I read a report issued by the US-based Athletic magazine. The report quotes global stars as saying there is nowhere like Dubai. It is indeed no place like Dubai and no place like the UAE. All stars, sports clubs and teams are welcome to choose our country as their destination,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
According to the magazine, Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City players are finding out this week why the UAE is the destination of choice for mid-season Premier League getaways.
At the multi-purpose training centre close to the Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi sits a huge marquee specifically erected for all of Leicester’s needs.
Dubai Super Cup
Inside there’s an area for rehabilitation and a camera tower to help the analysts record training in the same way they would do back at base in England. That’s alongside a floodlight FIFA-standard field, a separate seven-a-side pitch, a goalkeeper area, a dedicated clubhouse, a state-of-the-art gym and private changing rooms.
Chelsea will also be able to use the services when they arrive next week ahead of a friendly with Aston Villa as part of their preparation for the Boxing Day return to action.
Manchester City have a week in Abu Dhabi and Arsenal, Liverpool, Lyon and AC Milan will be close by for the Dubai Super Cup which runs from December 8-16.
An hour away in Dubai, meanwhile, a hub of activity is developing as Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Villa are all staying together near the Jebel Ali Resort.
There are five training pitches there so teams that stay at the same time do not feel on top of each other.