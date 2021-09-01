The inugural edition of Dubai Snow Run had attracted participants from 46 countries last year. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Registration for the second DXB Snow Run is open now with men and women of all nationalities – Emiratis, expatriates as well as tourists – aged 16 and above can participate. The novel run, backed by Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim, will be held on slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates, in -4C, on September 17.

This year, the organisers have added a second 5 km category to the original 3 km Run, thus doubling the fun, and those interested can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae or the PremierOnline website (https://www.premieronline.com/event/dxb_snow_run_5567).

The inaugural DXB Snow Run, organised as part of Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai’s ‘DXB Snow Week’, attracted participants from 46 different nations, with a big number of them being Emiratis and tourists and Buti Al Nuaimi of the UAE topped the timesheet in the men’s category, while Pia Hansske of Germany was fastest among the ladies.

Organised in the early weeks of the reopening of Dubai’s sports sector last summer, the 2020 DXB Snow Run took place with an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan in place, alongside other precautionary measures.

The second edition of DXB Snow Run is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai, in cooperation with Ski Dubai and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development, based on the Council’s desire to create a diverse sports environment, which caters to the needs of every members of Dubai’s community.