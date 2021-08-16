Festival Plaza run Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: For those looking to keep fit whilst beating the heat, head down to the indoor Summer run this weekend. Taking place on Friday, August 20 from 7.30am onwards, runners of ages 5 and above will be able to participate in a 2.5km and a 5km indoor Summer run by registering online.

Once crossing the finishing line and receiving a medal with a prize ceremony, participants will be able to sit back and indulge in a complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast and coffee from popular Swedish retailer IKEA. Plus, Festival Plaza will be offering exclusive promotions across various outlets at the mall for those who sign up.

Whether one is a professional triathlete, amateur runner or simply someone wanting to do something exciting with family or friends, this Indoor Summer Running Series promises great fun for all. To take part, simply register through dubaifestivalplaza.com and additional information regarding the race will be provided through email or via the website.

The Summer Indoor Running Series will operate in line with strict adherence to all government regulations and guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees. Runners will be permitted to go off in 30 second intervals with only two or three allowed per batch. Commencing between 7:30am onwards, those who love to run but require a steady stream of hydration will find water bottles and supplements off course on. The course will also have marshals placed at sharper turns to ensure personal safety.

Sign up today at dubaifestivalplaza.com to compete on Friday 20th August from 7:30am onwards. Registration closes at 10am on August 19.