Sheikh Mansoor chairs a virtual meeting of the Board of Directors of Dubai Sports Council on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has urged the Board of Directors to develop an executive plan for the development of the sports sector in Dubai for the next 10 years, commensurate with the pace of development in other sectors of Dubai as well as in sync with the plans of Government of Dubai to increase the culture of sport and physical activity in every segment of the community.

Speaking at the fourth meeting of the Council for the year, held virtually on Tuesday, Mansoor has stressed that achieving success in sport and winning titles depends not just on quality of players, coaches or budgets, but also on proper planning and good preparation through rigorous training camps and friendly matches.

The meeting discussed a detailed report on Dubai’s sports budget for next year, as well as a report on the progress made by Dubai’s sports clubs and companies towards self-sufficiency and the projects being undertaken by the sports clubs and football companies to optimise their resources.

Encouraging Emiratis

The Council stressed that all clubs must continue their efforts to encourage every Emirati citizen to play sport and provide them with the opportunity to play sports in a safe atmosphere.

The Board also reviewed preparations for major sports events that are going to be held in Dubai in the coming period, including major international championships that are going to be organized in the country for the first time, in cooperation with EXPO 2020 Dubai and in coordination with different international sports federations.

The Dubai Sports Sector Plan, developed by Dubai Sports Council under the directives of Mansoor, will be implemented at many different levels, focusing, in particular, on the ability of Dubai’s sports clubs and institutions to attract leading talents in different sports and to win championships and titles.