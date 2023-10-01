Dubai: Over 300 female athletes competed in the first stage of the Women Running Race held at the Expo City Dubai organised by the Dubai Sports Council.
In the 10km race, Anna Yashikova finished the race with a time of 42:53 minutes to win the first place in the 18 to 39 years old category. Georgina Bishop took the second place with 44:33 minutes, and Paulina Pascaro finished third in 47:36 minutes.
In 40 to 49 years old category, Justine Graham secured the first place in 42:56 minutes, followed by Ling Tang in the second place in 50:52 minutes and Hiba Abdel Hamid taking the third place in 52:15 minutes.
The 50 to 60 years old category saw Zeina Chopard clinch the first place in 55:57 minutes, followed by Ruth Waag in 01:07:29 hour and Angela Houghton finishing in 01:07:29 min.
Omani Khloud Al Saddi won the first place in the 5km race with a time of 20:40 minutes. Michelle Brito took the second place (24:05 minutes) while Amy Kelly landed the third spot (24:52 minutes).
In 2.5km, Maria Erdneva won the first place in 12:17 minutes, followed by Sabreen Shidad in the second place in 13:15 minutes. Farah Abu Shanab finished third in 13:39 minutes.
The second stage of the race will take place next Sunday, October 8 at Al Shindagha Historical District from 6am to 8:30am.
The third stage will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 9pm to 11pm at the Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park and the fourth stage will follow on Saturday, November 11 from 6am to 8:30am at the Love Lakes in Al Marmoom Natural Reserve.
The “Women Running Race” aims to popularise the culture of the exercise of physical activities among women to help them enjoy healthy and active life, since sport is a source of happiness & positive energy.