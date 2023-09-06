Dubai: The biggest school sports tournament in Dubai — Dubai Schools Games — will feature over 20 sports competitions in its fourth edition to be held in October. The Dubai Sports Council-organised event will develop sports talents and support them move to sports clubs in the future.
The tournament, which will see the participation of children from government and private schools, will have sports including football, volleyball, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, golf, people of determination games, tennis, swimming, cycling, badminton, indoor cricket, outdoor cricket, padel, gymnastics, chess, remote chess, esports, bow & arrow, athletics, netball, rugby & teachers’ competition.
The tournament, which aims to increase the importance of the exercise of sport and physical activities, saw a remarkable success with over 5,000 students participating in the last edition. Participation in the tournament is free for all schools and students of multi-nationalities, different levels and categories and various ages from 8 to 18 years old.
The organising committee creates a sports file for each male and female player, who participates in the tournament, so that he can utilise this file when he moves to the university stage or when he joins a sports club in the future.
The tournament also cements relations between schools and clubs and increases the numbers of Dubai clubs’ associates via increasing the numbers of those who exercise sport in schools and scouting sports talents who contest tough school competitions, held with participation male & female students of various ages & multi-nationalities. Clubs catch this opportunity to scout the best talents in various sports games.