The Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns once again to the International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi — and we have a few familiar faces plus plenty of new ones.
Fan favourites and former champions Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray return to Zayed Sports City for the 13th edition of the three day event, which starts tomorrow.
With fans missing out last year as the Covid pandemic took hold, we are guaranteed some packed stands with Tokyo 2020 Olympic singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic taking on the first ever Arab to take part in the competition — Ons Jabeur. Sadly, US Open champion and teen sensation Emma Raducanu had to withdraw due to Covid but Tunisia’s Jabeur will give Bencic a tough test after her late arrival.
In the men’s draw, there have also been a couple of changes as Dominic Thiem and Casper Ruud had to pull out through injury. But such is the attraction of the competition in the UAE that ready-made replacements in Dan Evans and Taylor Fritz have stepped in.
The action begins on Thursday with American Fritz taking on Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, before British No. 2 Evans takes on three-time Grand Slam title winner and compatriot Murray. The ladies take to the court for the final match as Jabeur goes for gold against Bencic.
The competition continues over the weekend as Nadal and Andrey Rublev join the fray.
Regardless of the champion, the celebrations will be heard loud on Saturday night as the fans return to enjoy the action.
Thursday line-up
4pm Taylor Fritz v Denis Shapovalov
6pm Dan Evans v Andy Murray
8pm Ons Jabeur v Belinda Bencic