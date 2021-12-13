Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers regrettably confirm that Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s event.

“Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon,” organisers said in a statement. “We are looking at alternative top female competitors to go head-to-head with Belinda Bencic; further updates will be provided in due course.”

Raducanu added: “After testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity to play in front of the fans here, which I was very much looking forward to. I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”