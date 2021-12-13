Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers regrettably confirm that Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s event.
“Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon,” organisers said in a statement. “We are looking at alternative top female competitors to go head-to-head with Belinda Bencic; further updates will be provided in due course.”
Raducanu added: “After testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity to play in front of the fans here, which I was very much looking forward to. I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”