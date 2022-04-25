Kolkata: Indian swimmers became sudden a talking point in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics last year when two of them – Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj –earned qualifying marks with ‘A’ cut-off marks. There was also a third member, Maana Patel, who qualified as an University entrant.

It would have been unfair to consider them as medal hopes, but were their performance a flash in the pan or can they do an encore for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year ? ‘’Yes, there could be expectations, but the reality is we still have some catching up to do. Qualification for the big events is a criterion that we need to focus on a lot. Last time, both Sajan and Srihari qualified with only 30 days to go before Tokyo and there was really no time to work on their timings,’’ remarked Pradeep Kumar, the Dronacharya awardee Head Coach of Dubai-based Aqua National Sports Academy (ANSA), in charge of the Indian national team.