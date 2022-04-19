Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant ever since he bagged gold and silver medals at the Danish Open swimming event.
Actress Priyanka Chopra was one of many who congratulated Madhavan and his son after learning about the teenager’s achievement.
Chopra tweeted: “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita.”
Responding to the ‘Aitraaz’ star, Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote: “Wow ... thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best.”
At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.
On April 18, Madhavan shared a video clip from the swimming competition and praised his son’s efforts, writing: “GOLD....With all your blessings and God’s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team.”