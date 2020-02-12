Dubai: Former India allrounder Robin Singh has been appointed as the new coach of the UAE national cricket team, according to the Emirates Cricket Board.
The 56-year-old cricketer, who had represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs between 1989 and 2001, had grown into an accomplished coach and had conducted his coaching clinics in Dubai.
He had been associated with the Indian Premier League's highly successful Mumbai Indians, Caribbean Premier League's Barbados Tridents since 2013 and T10 franchises in the T10 league here.
It was also announced that Pacific Ventures Group will be the new UAE team sponsor. Pacific are the owners of the Maratha Arabians, who recently won the T10 Cricket League title in the UAE.