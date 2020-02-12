Robin Singh represented India in Tests and ODIs between 1989 and 2001

Robin Singh is unveiled as the new UAE coach. From left: Parvez Khan of Pacific Ventures, Dr Tayeb Kamali, chief selector, Robin Singh, Khalid Zarooni, vice chairman ECB, Ahmed Raza, UAE captain and Mubasher Usmani, General Secretary ECB Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News

Dubai: Former India allrounder Robin Singh has been appointed as the new coach of the UAE national cricket team, according to the Emirates Cricket Board.

The 56-year-old cricketer, who had represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs between 1989 and 2001, had grown into an accomplished coach and had conducted his coaching clinics in Dubai.

He had been associated with the Indian Premier League's highly successful Mumbai Indians, Caribbean Premier League's Barbados Tridents since 2013 and T10 franchises in the T10 league here.