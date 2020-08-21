Liverpool FC revealed its new Nike home kit for the upcoming 2020-2021 season earlier this week. The new kit is now available for pre-order in-store and online and will go on general sale across all points of sale in three destinations in the UAE from Thursday.
The new Liverpool kit is available in the UAE
Dubai: English Premier League champions Liverpool are hosting an in-store and online competition for fans of the club.

The competition, that will go on until August 26, will consist of fans sharing a video of themselves on social media doing as many keepy-ups as they can in 30 seconds, and tagging @LFCRetailUAE.

The competition — in partnership with Seventy8 Sports — is open to all ages with a leaderboard located via the @LFCRetailUAE Instagram page, where it will showcase the ‘top scorers’ each day and ultimately, the winner.

Those entering the competition will have the chance to win glory as the ‘LFC Keepy-Ups Champion’ as well as four passes for two adults and two kids to Aquaventure Waterpark, a meal at Wavebreakers and a latest Liverpool shirt.

The new Liverpool kit is available in the UAE across all official Liverpool stores found in Dubai Mall, Wafi Mall and the new store at Ibn Battuta Mall.