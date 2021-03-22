Dubai: Fast, Skinova, ADNOC and National Paint have qualified for Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament football semi-finals at Sharjah National Park.
Skinova defeated Sharjah National Society 7-1 and Fast overcame Injazat Group 5-0. ADNOC qualified with a penalty shoot-out victory over the Sharjah Archaeology Authority 5-4, and National Paint eased past The Burgurry.
The semi-finals will take place on Friday in an event organised by the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority.
The competitions were attended by Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, who praised the high technical level and spirit of the competition show by players. He said the success of the tournament is a testament to the keen interest of the Emirate of Sharjah in promoting sports.
Meanwhile, in the basketball competitions Abu Shagarah beat ADNOC 66-53, the D-74 team defeated BISDAQ 94-55, Oregon overcame Sharjah Driving Institute 62-59, and Fast Building Contracting won over SBL team 64-63.
In cricket, ADNOC Sharjah defeated Sharjah Humanitarian, Dibba Al Hesn defeated University of Sharjah, Sharjah Cooperative Team beat ADNOC Ajman, and Beea’h Sharjah won against the University of Sharjah.
Muhammad Ramadan, a player in the Sharjah Cooperative Society football team, said: “The tournament is excellent, the organisation is wonderful, and it provided an opportunity to highlight our technical levels and play a major role in developing social relations between the players.”
Romualdo Galang of the ADNOC Basketball team said: “We are delighted to participate for the third time in the tournament, as it represents a great experience for us to meet with our counterparts in various sectors.”