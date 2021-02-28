Dubai: Al Jazira are in the Arabian Gulf League driving seat after thrashing Sharjah on Friday.
The guests were 1-0 up after 14 minutes, as Moroccan defender Mohammed Rabii headed home his first goal for Al Jazira. In-form Ali Mabkhout got his name on the scoresheet in the 36th minute to double Al Jazira’s lead. Al Jazira were reduced to 10 men when Abdalla Ramadan was sent off for a second booking in the 61st minute following a rough challenge.
Despite the setback, Al Jazira netted the third goal as Mabkhout converted from the spot in injury time for his 17th goal of the season. The win helped Al Jazira move to the top of the standings on 40 points, three above Sharjah.
Al Jazira coach Marcel Kiezer said: “I know we have a tough game in the next round against Shabab Al Ahli. They are a strong team and have good players in their line-ups but we are now ready to face any challenge.”
Shabab Al Ahli defeated Khor Fakkan 4-3 in a goal fest and sit fifth in the table on 32 points.
“We know it is going to be very tough game but we are prepared well for the match and confident of winning it,” said Kiezer.
Results
Fujairah 0 Ittihad Kalba 3
Al Dhafra 2 Al Ain 1
Al Wasl 2 Al Wahda 2
Al Nasr 2 Hatta 0
Bani Yas 2 Ajman 0
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 4 Khor Fakkan 3
Sharjah 0 Al Jazira 3
Standings
1 Al Jazira 40
2 Sharjah 37
3 Bani Yas 36
4 Al Nasr 33
5 Shabab Al Ahli 32
6 Al Ain 30
7 Al Wahda 28
8 Al Wasl 28
9 Ittihad Kalba 26
10 Al Dhafra 20
11 Khor Fakkan 15
12 Fujairah 10
13 Ajman 9
14 Hatta 5