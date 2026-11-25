There have also been several notable sporting achievements in recent seasons. The men's rugby side secured both the West Asia Premiership and UAE Premiership titles in 2024/25 before winning the Dubai Sevens in 2025/26. Meanwhile, the netball team completed an unbeaten campaign in the Gulf Premier Netball League in 2025/26 to retain its title, while the cricket team claimed victory at the 2025/26 Dubai 6s.