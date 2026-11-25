Emirates renews its Dubai Hurricanes partnership for five years, supporting four sports.
Dubai: Emirates has renewed its partnership with Dubai Hurricanes for a further five years, continuing a relationship that began in 2010 and highlighting the airline's commitment to developing rugby and youth participation across the UAE and the wider region.
Under the extended agreement, Emirates will continue supporting the community club as it provides sporting opportunities for children from the age of three and upwards. Its programmes cover rugby, netball, cricket and basketball, which was introduced this year, alongside further investment in community initiatives.
Since the partnership began, Emirates has played an important role in helping Dubai Hurricanes expand its reach and introduce more young people to rugby throughout the UAE.
Founded in 2000 with just 10 rugby players, Dubai Hurricanes has developed into a community club with more than 1,200 athletes participating across four sports. Its membership spans a wide age range, from children aged three to adults over 50.
The club expanded beyond rugby with the introduction of netball in 2015, followed by cricket in 2020 and basketball in 2026. Operating primarily through volunteers, Dubai Hurricanes is a not-for-profit organisation licensed by Dubai's Community Development Authority, with The Sevens Stadium serving as its home ground.
Today, the club operates 22 rugby age groups, 29 netball teams, two cricket teams and 12 basketball age groups. Its teams regularly compete in major competitions, including the Emirates Dubai 7s, West Asia Premiership and UAE Premiership.
There have also been several notable sporting achievements in recent seasons. The men's rugby side secured both the West Asia Premiership and UAE Premiership titles in 2024/25 before winning the Dubai Sevens in 2025/26. Meanwhile, the netball team completed an unbeaten campaign in the Gulf Premier Netball League in 2025/26 to retain its title, while the cricket team claimed victory at the 2025/26 Dubai 6s.
The club has also helped develop talent for the national stage, producing more than 20 UAE international caps across under-18, senior men's and women's rugby, and netball over the past three years.
Dubai Hurricanes' community work beyond sport
Away from competition, Dubai Hurricanes continues to support communities through initiatives that provide sporting equipment and opportunities to those in need.
The club has donated kits to several countries, including Fiji, Kiribati, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Pakistan.
In 2025, members travelled to Uganda as part of the 'Dubai 7s for Good' initiative, helping construct changing rooms at North Road Primary School in Mbale. During the visit, the group also delivered coaching sessions for local teachers, organised a netball tournament involving neighbouring schools and donated rugby and netball equipment.
Emirates' long-standing commitment to rugby
Emirates has built a significant presence in international rugby through a portfolio of sponsorships and partnerships that spans several decades.
Its involvement with the sport dates back to 1987, when it became the Official Sponsor of the Dubai Rugby 7s, just two years after the tournament was established. It remains the airline's longest-running sponsorship.
The airline has since expanded its involvement across the global game, including a multi-year partnership with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and a long-standing relationship with World Rugby. In 2025, Emirates became World Rugby's first-ever Platinum Partner.
As part of its build-up to the Men's Rugby World Cup Australia 2027, Emirates also unveiled a specially designed Airbus A380 livery to mark the 100-day countdown to the tournament. Featuring bright colours and rugby-inspired artwork, the aircraft celebrates the excitement surrounding the upcoming global competition.
Emirates also serves as title sponsor of Asia Rugby and the UAE Rugby Federation, supporting both men's and women's national teams.
The renewed five-year agreement with Dubai Hurricanes further strengthens the airline's commitment to growing the game at grassroots level, providing young athletes with opportunities to develop and helping build the future of rugby in the UAE.